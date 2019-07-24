A top Mexican security official was among four people killed in a helicopter crash Wednesday, the governor of Michoacan, Mexico, announced on Twitter.

Gov. Silvano Aureoles wrote that Secretary of State Security Jose Martin Godoy and state health official German Ortega, died. Two pilots also died in the crash.

“Everything indicates that the weather conditions caused the aircraft to fall; however, we will await the development of the investigations by the competent authorities,” Mr. Aureoles wrote. “To your family and friends, our deepest condolences.”

There were no survivors.

Mexican media report that the helicopter was traveling for the capital of Michoacan, where both officials were going to preside over the start of a police health program.

Before Mr. Godoy was secretary of state security, he was the attorney general of Michoacan, a Mexican state that is racked by gang violence.

