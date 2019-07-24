Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says the Supreme Court is doing just fine with nine justices, tamping down talk from 2020 Democratic presidential candidates who have called for expanding and packing the court with Democratic appointees to balance out a GOP-nominated majority.

“This court has had as few as five as many as 10. Nine seems to be a good number, and it’s been that way for a long time,” Justice Ginsburg said in an interview with NPR published Wednesday.

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg has suggested 15 justices on the Supreme Court could be a solution to the Republicans’ 5-4 majority in appointees.

California Sen. Kamala D. Harris has said she’s open to court packing, too, but didn’t disclose a set number.

Justice Ginsburg said that when President Franklin D. Roosevelt attempted to add justices to the court in 1937, it “was a bad idea.”

“I am not at all in favor of that solution,” she told NPR.

