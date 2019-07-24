Summary of recent Kentucky newspaper editorials:

July 24

The State-Journal on a bill that would tax e-cigarettes and smokeless tobacco the same as regular cigarettes:

Kentucky smokers, regardless of whether they are puffing a traditional cigarette or the latest electronic version, would and should have to pay the same tax rate under legislation filed for the 2020 General Assembly by two state lawmakers on Tuesday (July 23). So would users of smokeless tobacco.

With Kentucky ranking second-highest in the country for prevalence of e-cigarette usage at 6.1%, legislators are pinning their hopes on curbing the teen vaping epidemic that has swept through the Bluegrass State. Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 3.6 million adolescents were vaping last year - a 78% rise from the previous year.

The bill would raise the e-cigarette tax from 15% to 27½% - the same amount charged for a pack of traditional cigarettes. Currently, the state assesses a $1.10 tax per pack - well below the national average of $1.73.

If the bill is passed, Rep. Kim Moser, R-Taylor Mill, one of its sponsors, believes it could bring in an estimated $35 million of revenue that could help fund the state’s ailing public pension system.

“When we raised the tax on cigarettes a few years ago, e-cigarettes flew under the radar. But I think it’s time to really take a hard look not only at the exploding use of these products, but in Kentucky we need revenue,” Moser explained.

Along with cosponsor Rep. Jerry Miller, R-Louisville, Moser believes the tax rate hike would reduce the number of adolescents and pregnant women addicted to nicotine products. However, of the estimated $371 million in tobacco settlement payments and taxes Kentucky received last year, the state allocated a mere $2.6 million in state funds to tobacco prevention.

While we agree that raising the tax rate on e-cigarettes and smokeless tobacco will help deter folks from picking up the habit and raise much-needed revenue, it is simply not enough. The commonwealth also needs to provide more education and cessation programs for Kentuckians to quit smoking, vaping or chewing, or else it is just spinning its wheels.

July 21

The News-Enterprise on the changing dynamics of county fairs:

Few events are as firmly rooted in nostalgia and Americana as the county fair. These week-long events connect us to our roots, reminding adults of a certain age of bygone days. They are a unique reminder and celebration of the family-friendly lifestyle only a rural community provides.

For those of us young or young at heart, nothing delivers the thrills and chills quite like the active midway of a county fair with its rides and games. There’s the culinary delicacies only fair fare serves. There’s the excitement of main events such as tractor pulls, demolition derbies, beauty pageants, concerts, wrestling matches and more. For many there’s the friendly competition for that coveted blue ribbon for baked goods, garden produce, craft and art work.

Top these activities off with the sights, sounds and smells of livestock shows and judging and, indeed, the county fair offers quite a bit for everyone regardless of age.

The six days of this year’s Hardin County Community Fair & Horse Show was no exception.

The six days and nights that concluded Saturday, July 13, capped off another exceptional county fair planned, organized and delivered by fair board members and a small army of workers and volunteers. By all accounts there is little doubt this year’s fair will be another record-setting event in what has become the trend here.

It’s unfortunate many county fairs across the country report struggling with the challenges of declining attendance. The hurdles aren’t hard to understand for these communities. Suburbia has encroached on what once was their rural and agrarian lifestyle. Then comes a long list of entertainment options that compete for a family’s time, attention and hard-earned entertainment dollar.

Bucking this trend elsewhere, the local fair board has worked hard to innovate and add new features to the long-beloved and traditional events each year.

This year’s Ag Experience debuted to offer fair-going city folk and others a glimpse into life on the farm. The equipment and live animals on display, activity booths and demonstrations set up in and around the livestock barn saw a steady stream of visitors. This new addition is sure to grow in coming years.

Nearly 300 attendees enjoyed the Farm to Table gathering Monday evening, dining on fresh, locally sourced produce. Ticket buyers to this second-year event sponsored by the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s Kentucky Proud program helped raise $5,000 for the Community Health Clinic of Hardin and LaRue Counties.

Fair board members are congratulated for another memorable fair. Thanks, too, is extended to all the workers and volunteers who played a role in bringing the fair to life this year.

Following many months of hard work and planning, one might expect the board is ready for a break. Not so, according to fair board president Marty Fulkerson, who says they’re already at work planning for next year’s event.

Good thing, because the community already is looking forward to it.

July 18

The Bowling Green Daily News on a bill to ban sanctuary cities in Kentucky:

This newspaper has said on numerous occasions that any city that titles itself a so-called sanctuary city is in defiance of federal law and should have all funding cut off until it is in compliance with those laws.

We are still of that opinion, because we believe cities that harbor those who break the law by entering our country illegally are rewarding their illegal behavior with free government benefits on the taxpayers’ dime. Worse yet, there is documentation that illegal immigrants who have been deported for crimes often slip back into our country and take refuge in these sanctuary cities.

President Donald Trump did the right thing by trying to cut off federal funding to cities in California, Oregon, Washington, Illinois, New York and several other states that allow these sanctuary cities to exist. His efforts have been tied up in federal courts since he tried to implement them. Hopefully, when this issue eventually makes its way to the U.S. Supreme Court, justices will rule that these cities are indeed in defiance of federal law and therefore should receive no funding.

It cannot be said enough that these sanctuary cities are not only illegal, but they put a huge financial burden on law-abiding citizens. They are insulting to immigrants who have gone through the proper channels and waited years, in many cases, to become legal citizens in the United States.

Thankfully, we live in a state where sanctuary cities don’t exist. Louisville was one of roughly two dozen cities investigated by the federal government during a crackdown on sanctuary cities. But the Louisville ordinance in question does not make it a sanctuary city, officials with the Department of Justice found.

We don’t want any city in Kentucky, whether it be Louisville or Lexington, to become a sanctuary city because, once again, it would be in defiance of federal law and goes against the values of this state. One of the many great things about our state is we don’t want to be San Fransisco, Portland, Ore., or New York City - we want to be diverse, but we also want to adhere to the rule of law.

That is why we support legislation expected to be introduced in Kentucky’s next legislative session that would prevent state universities and local governments from enacting sanctuary policies. The legislation will be sponsored by state Sen. Danny Carroll, R-Paducah, and state Rep. John Blanton, R-Salyersville. The bill aims to prohibit local governments from enacting policies that would prevent law enforcement agencies from cooperating with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The bill defines a sanctuary policy as an order, ordinance or resolution that limits or prohibits local government officials from communicating or cooperating with federal agencies in immigration matters. It also describes sanctuary policies as those that grant illegal immigrants the right to live legally in the jurisdictions. Any law that is in violation of U.S. sanctuary city law is also applied in the state law.

Local governments would also have to comply with requests from ICE to maintain custody of an immigrant or to transfer an immigrant into ICE custody. Municipalities would also not be allowed to prevent law enforcement officers from asking about a person’s citizenship or immigration status. It would also prevent municipalities from requiring ICE to obtain a warrant or demonstrate more than probable cause before they comply with detainers or other legal and valid requests.

This is common-sense legislation that needs to be passed. Gov. Matt Bevin has expressed his support for the legislation and we are glad he has. Kentucky needs this legislation to ensure that all cities in Kentucky follow the rule of law and cooperate with federal authorities when it comes to illegal immigrants.

This legislation has our full support and we urge the legislature to vote it into law when then it convenes early next year.

