HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut man is facing charges for allegedly threatening to “kill everyone” at a daycare center.

Authorities arrested 29-year-old Winsted resident David Ragozzine and charged him with misdemeanor second-degree breach of peace, and felony first-degree threatening.

Police say he made verbal threats to Joni’s Daycare and Preschool in Canton on Monday, threatening to physically assault a specific worker at the center and kill everyone inside.

Ragozzine is being held on $100,000 bond and the investigation is still ongoing.

His next court date is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 7. A message was left with the public defender’s office.

