Matt Drudge described Robert Mueller on Wednesday as “dazed and confused” and deserving of drug testing during the former special counsel’s appearance on Capitol Hill.

The founder and editor of the Drudge Report news aggregation site, Mr. Drudge took to Twitter to react to Mr. Mueller’s morning testimony before the House Judiciary Committee.

“Drug test everyone in Washington,” Mr. Drudge tweeted. “Everyone!”

The tweet was accompanied by an image showing the Drudge Report’s homepage at the time, which featured a photograph of Mr. Mueller at the hearing above the words “DAZED AND CONFUSED.”

Mr. Mueller took questions for nearly 3.5 hours from the Judiciary Committee about the investigation he led as special counsel for the Department of Justice into the 2016 U.S. presidential election and related matters. He subsequently appeared for a separate but similar hearing held in the afternoon by House Intelligence Committee.

Conservative critics were quick to take aim at Mr. Mueller’s performance as the hearings unfolded, with Mr. Drudge hardly being the only right-wing media personality to mock his morning testimony.

Fox News host Mark Levin described Mr. Mueller as “feeble,” while The Gateway Pundit editor Jim Hoft called him a “confused, stuttering, agreeable, lost and nervous doddering old man.”

Mr. Mueller, 74, led the FBI from 2001 to 2013 prior to running the special counsel’s probe into the 2016 election. Conducted over the course of 22-months, the investigation concluded that the Russian government interfered in the race in a “sweeping and systematic” fashion and resulted in criminal indictments being filed against dozens of defendants, including several Russian nationals and former members of President Trump’s election campaign.

