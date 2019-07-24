HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) - Authorities say a Mississippi man who engaged deputies in a standoff earlier this month has been arrested after leading deputies on a high-speed chase and trying to hit one of them with his truck.

WDAM quotes Sheriff Mitch Nobles as saying that 35-year-old Gregory Lee Friend was charged with assault on an officer and felony eluding.

Deputies were first alerted to a report Tuesday that Friend had been in a physical confrontation with his mother. Nobles says that when they arrived, Friend was driving away and didn’t stop.

Friend was able to elude spike strips in the road, but was stopped by a deputy who shot into his truck. He was arrested and no injuries were reported.

Nobles says Friend was involved in a three-hour standoff with deputies earlier this month.

