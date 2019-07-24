NAYPYITAW, Myanmar (AP) - The mother of a toddler raped at her nursery school in Myanmar has told a court that she believes the man charged with the crime is not the perpetrator.

The mother of the girl, who was 2 years, 11 months old when she was allegedly raped in May, said Wednesday that when her daughter watched security video from the school, she identified two other individuals as the ones who assaulted her.

The case has triggered protests not only because of the nature of the crime but also because of the widespread belief that the arrested suspect, Aung Kyaw Myo, is a scapegoat.

Skeptics believe the real attackers are two boys related to influential people in Myanmar’s capital, Naypyitaw, where the school is located.

