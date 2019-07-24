Former special counsel Robert Mueller has declined to answer a question more than 120 times during his testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, according to data maintained by The Washington Times.

On at least 123 occasions, Mr. Mueller differed, declined or referred to his report when pressed for an answer by committee members.

Several times, Mr. Mueller told lawmakers he couldn’t answer their question because it was “outside my purview.” At least 38 times, he referred a lawmaker to his report.

A reluctant witness, Mr. Mueller in May warned Congress that he was subpoenaed and would not go beyond his 448-page report.

Mr. Mueller’s silence frustrated lawmakers on both sides. When he dodged a question posed by Rep. Mike Johnson, Louisiana Republican, the lawmaker commented on the frequency of that happening.

Another Republican, Rep. Greg Steube of Florida, became exasperated when Mr. Mueller said it was outside his purview to investigate whether Russian election meddling changed American votes. Mr. Mueller was charged with probing Russian election interference.

But Republicans weren’t the only ones exasperated with Mr. Mueller’s recalcitrance. Rep. Zoe Lofgren, California Democrat, appeared frustrated when she asked him to confirm the number of contacts between Russian agents and members of the Trump campaign.

“I can’t say. I understand the statistic,” he said.

