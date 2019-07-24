Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller defended his investigation Wednesday in testimony before the House Intelligence Committee.

“It is not a witch hunt,” Mr. Mueller said in response to a line of questions by committee Chairman Adam Schiff, California Democrat.

President Trump has repeatedly slammed Mr. Mueller’s 22-month investigation into allegations of links between his campaign and Russia as “a witch hunt.”

The president even revived the complaint in a tweet moments before Mr. Mueller took center stage in earlier hearing Wednesday.

