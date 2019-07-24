Republican Rep. Doug Collins drew first blood from special counsel Robert Mueller Wednesday, leaving the prosecutor befuddled over the contents of his own 448-page report as he struggled to figure out if he thought collusion and conspiracy were the same thing.

Mr. Collins, the first Republican to question Mr. Mueller during the Judiciary Committee’s hearing, demanded to know whether the former special counsel considered the two terms synonymous, since President Trump’s critics have used the term “collusion” — a term the law does not recognize as a crime.

Mr. Mueller initially said “No,” suggesting he thought the terms were not the same — and giving Democrats some hope that he would deliver them the goods on their claim that Mr. Trump did collude with Russia in 2016.

But Mr. Mueller was then confronted with his own words from page 180 of the first volume of his report, where he wrote that they are “largely synonymous.” Since the president was essentially cleared of conspiracy, that meant no collusion, Republicans say.

At first, Mr. Mueller seemed to resist that, and Mr. Collins pounced.

“Are you contradicting your report right now?” the Georgia Republican demanded.

SEE ALSO: Robert Mueller says he tried for more than a year to secure interview with Trump

At first, Mr. Mueller seemed to resist.

“No, no, if you look at the language…” he began.

“I’m reading from your report sir. It’s a yes or no answer,” Mr. Collins countered.

Mr. Mueller then recanted and said he would stick with the report.

The special counsel’s appearance was drawing poor reviews from both sides of the aisle on Twitter.

“This is delicate to say, but Mueller, whom I deeply respect, has not publicly testified before Congress in at least six years. And he does not appear as sharp as he was then,” tweeted David Axelrod, former top political advisor to President Obama.

Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union and a White House ally, said after an hour of testimony that the hearings were damaging Mr. Mueller’s unassailable reputation.

“I predicted Mueller testimony would be a dud. Now I think it’s devastating for Mueller’s credibility,” Mr. Schlapp tweeted.

Mr. Mueller repeatedly had to ask lawmakers to repeat their questions, and was reminded by the chairman to speak into the microphone so he could be heard.

He also declined to say whether he was personally responsible for key moments in the investigation, such as writing — or leaking — a letter criticizing Attorney General William P. Barr’s initial summary of the special counsel’s report.

“I can’t get into who wrote it,” he told Rep. Martha Roby.

The congresswoman wondered why the letter was written, given Mr. Mueller had already spoken with Mr. Barr. The special counsel said he couldn’t answer that, either.

When Ms. Roby then wondered whether the letter leaked or whether he authorized its release, he again pleaded ignorance.

“I have no knowledge of either,” he said.

Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler kicked off the proceedings by holding out Mr. Mueller as a Vietnam war hero whose legal career was “a model of responsibility” and who led his investigation “with remarkable integrity.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she watched the beginning of the appearance, and thought things were going well.

“I’m very optimistic the public will be aware of the facts and the truth as a result,” she said.

Yet Republicans repeatedly portrayed Mr. Mueller as tainted, and going beyond the charge he was given in his investigation.

Rep. John Ratcliffe wondered whether there was another example of a prosecutor announcing someone was not exonerated because his innocence wasn’t conclusively proved.

Mr. Mueller said he didn’t know of any.

“But this is a unique situation,” the former special counsel insisted.

Mr. Ratcliffe, a former federal prosecutor himself, said Mr. Mueller broke the cardinal rule of presumption of innocence.

The Trump camp said Mr. Mueller’s early testimony validated the president’s claim of a “witch hunt.”

“Didn’t take long for Mueller to once again vindicate President @realDonaldTrump,” tweeted former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “No collusion. No obstruction. And now Mueller all but admits it was all along a total witch hunt.”

The Trump campaign’s War Room Twitter account noted that Mr. Mueller “can not name a single other example where investigators treated someone the way he treated @realdonaldtrump. RIGGED WITCH HUNT!”

- Dave Boyer and Gabriella Munoz contributed to this article.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.