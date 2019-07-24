In his most stinging criticism of President Trump, former special counsel Robert Mueller said Wednesday the president’s praise of WikiLeaks was “problematic.”

Rep. Mike Quigley, Illinois Democrat, asked Mr. Mueller if he agreed with former CIA Director Mike Pompeo that WikiLeaks is a “hostile intelligence service.”

Mr. Mueller agreed, noting the indictment of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

Mr. Quigley then read aloud from a series of public comments the president made in support of WikiLeaks after it published documents stolen from Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee.

In one of his statements, Mr. Trump said, “I love WikiLeaks.”

Mr. Mueller said the the president’s comments were worrisome.

“Problematic is an understatement in terms of what it displays of giving some hope or some boost to what is and should be illegal behavior,” he said.

