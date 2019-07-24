Far from ending the inquiry into President Trump, the special counsel’s report was an invitation to more investigation and even impeachment of the president, House Judiciary Chairman Jerrod Nadler said Wednesday as he kicked off a day of hearings with Robert Mueller.



“We will follow the facts where they lead. We will consider all appropriate remedies. We will make our recommendation to the House when our work concludes,” Mr. Nadler said.

“We will do this work because there must be accountability for the conduct described in your report, especially as it relates to the president.”



And he took pains to cast Mr. Mueller as a neutral arbiter of the facts and a man of “remarkable integrity,” rather than the conflict-riddled investigator Mr. Trump has said he is.





As for Mr. Trump,



“Any other person who acted this way would have been charged with a crime,” he said. “And in this nation, not even the president is above the law.”



and the Judiciary Committee will get first crack at Mr. Mueller Wednesday morning, followed by another appearance before the House intelligence committee in the afternoon.



Democrats are banking on the hearings moving the needle towards impeachment, while Republicans have predicted the hearings will be a bust and not uncover any new details.



Earlier this week, the Department Justice told Mr. Mueller he cannot stray from the four corners of his voluminous report. The letter was sent in response to the special counsel's request for guidance regarding his testimony.

