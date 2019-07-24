Voters are growing more skeptical about the propriety of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible Russian interference in the 2016 election.

A new Politico/Morning Consult poll reveals that 37% of all voters say that the investigation was carried out “very” or “somewhat fairly” — compared with 42 percent who say the probe was not conducted “too fairly” or “fairly at all.”

The poll was conducted July 19-29, in advance of Mr. Mueller’s congressional testimony on Wednesday.

The sentiment is significantly changing, despite non-stop media coverage on “Russian collusion” which is primarily hostile to President Trump and his administration.

A previous Politico survey conducted shortly after the report’s release in March found that 46 percent of voters thought the probe had been fair, compared with 29 percent who said it was unfair.

“Our polling suggests Republicans and Democrats alike are expressing growing skepticism around the handling of the Mueller probe,” said Tyler Sinclair, vice president of Morning Consult.

“This week, 42% of Democrats and 42% of Republicans believe the probe was handled unfairly, compared with 27% of Democrats and 36% of Republicans who said the same in April following the release of the redacted report,” he added.

