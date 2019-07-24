Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is nearly as well-known among registered voters as Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, the results of a recent poll revealed Wednesday.

A survey conducted by Morning Consult for Politico found that 22% percent of people polled said they never heard of Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat first elected in 2018.

Comparatively, 20% of respondents said they never heard of Mr. Schumer, a New York Democrat representing the Empire State in the Senate since 1998.

Virtually unknown in Washington before campaigning for Congress, Ms. Ocasio-Cortez has made a name for herself in the months since taking office in January as one of four progressive freshman congresswoman known as “The Squad,” thanks in part to being the target of frequent attacks launched by Republicans including President Trump.

A 29-year-old former bartender, Ms. Ocasio-Cortez is easily the most well-known member of the group, pollsters found. Thirty-four percent of respondents said they never heard of Rep. Ilhan Omar, Minnesota Democrat; 51% said they never heard of Rep. Ayanna Pressley, Massachusetts Democrat; and 41% said they never heard of Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Michigan Democrat.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez is also nearly as well known among voters as Sen. Kamala D. Harris, California Democrat and a 2020 presidential candidate, according to the poll. Twenty-one percent of registered voters said they never heard of Ms. Harris, the results of the poll indicated.

The results of the poll stem from a survey of 1,992 registered voters conducted between July 19-21. There is a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

