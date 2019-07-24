DOVER, Del. (AP) - Police say a man drunkenly drove to a Delaware car wash and pulled a gun on a patron he believed cut ahead of him in line.

Dover police told news outlets Monday that 68-year-old Joseph Rivard was arrested on charges including driving under the influence of alcohol and aggravated menacing. A police statement says officers responding Friday to a report of an armed man found Rivard with a revolver on his hip.

It says surveillance video shows Rivard confronting the other driver for pulling forward in the business’s line. It says Rivard blocked the driver from leaving, grabbed a gun from his car and aimed it at the man. It says an investigation revealed that Rivard was drunk at the time.

It’s unclear if Rivard has a lawyer.

