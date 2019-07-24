ASBURY PARK, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say a police officer shot and killed a person in Asbury Park.

The shooting occurred Tuesday night on Seventh Avenue.

Authorities have not released any information about what happened. They also have not released the names of the officer or the person who was killed.

The state Attorney General’s Shooting Response Task Force is investigating.

