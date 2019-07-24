Just moments before special counsel Robert Mueller sat at the witness table, a protester was forcibly removed from the hearing room Wednesday.

The man, wearing a tie and sport coat, began screaming in the hearing room as Mr. Mueller prepared to testify before the House Judiciary Committee.

“Kushner and Manafort downloaded encrypted apps on the date of the Trump Tower meeting,” the man screamed three times.

The young man was referring to President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and former campaign chairman Paul Manafort. Both met with a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton at Trump Tower in June 2016.

Th unidentified man was grabbed by Capitol police and forcibly escorted out of the room.

