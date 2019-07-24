RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina authorities say they’ve discovered the remains of a 23-year-old man who disappeared last week.

Raleigh police officials announced their investigation turned up the remains of Brendan Hurley on Saturday.

News outlets report 21-year-old Anthony James McCall also disappeared with Hurley. Authorities are still trying to identify remains found in a neighboring county.

The friends were headed to take care of McCall’s mother’s dog when they disappeared. Family members told news outlets Hurley’s car was found near a recycling plant with blood on a seat.

Twenty-one year old James Dai’Shawn Robinson and 19-year-old Ryan Craig Veach are charged with murder in both men’s deaths.

Hurley’s mother said she didn’t recognize the suspects and believed the slain friends were in “the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.