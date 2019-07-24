Republicans slammed the swearing-in of a top deputy to former special counsel Robert Mueller as part of Wednesday’s hearing before the House Intelligence Committee.

Aaron Zebley, who was Mr. Mueller’s former chief of staff, was sworn in along with his ex-boss. This move quickly drew anger from Republicans, calling the move “highly unusual.”

“We’re here to ask director Mueller questions. He’s here as counsel,” said Devin Nunes, California and the committee’s top Republican.

Committee chairman Adam Schiff, California Democrat, said Republicans were free to pose questions to Mr. Zebley.

After an hour into the hearing no one from either party had asked Mr. Zebley a question.

At one point, during a line of questioning from Rep. Brad Wenstrup, Ohio Republican, Mr. Mueller sought to defer to his right-hand man for the answer.

“I am asking you, sir,” Mr. Wenstrup said effectively blocking Mr. Mueller’s effort to seek help answering the question.

The addition of Mr. Zebley was announced late Tuesday night, sparking condemnation from President Trump and his allies.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.