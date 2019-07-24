Former special counsel Robert Mueller testified Wednesday that his investigation did not totally exonerate President Trump of obstruction charges.

Mr. Mueller’s claim directly contradicts President Trump and his allies who have hailed the probe as a “total exoneration.” And he said Mr. Trump could be prosecuted once he leaves office.

In a fast exchange with House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler, Mr. Mueller insisted the report did not clear the president.

“So the report did not conclude that he did not obstruction of justice? Is that correct?” Mr. Nadler asked



“That is correct,” Mr. Mueller replied.



“And what about total exoneration? Did you actually totally exonerate the president”?” Mr Nadler followed up.

When pressed on whether Mr. Trump could be prosecuted after he left office, Mr. Mueller confirmed that was correct. He said current Justice Department guides prevent indicting a sitting a president.





