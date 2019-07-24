President Trump refused to sit for an interview with investigators, former special counsel Robert Mueller said Wednesday in testimony before the House Judiciary Committee.

Mr. Mueller said his team made multiple overtures to the president over the span of a year, but all of their efforts were rebuffed.

Instead, Mr. Trump submitted written answers to questions from the special counsel’s office.

“Did the president refuse a request to be interviewed by you and your team?” asked House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler.

“Yes,” Mr. Mueller replied.

“And it is it true you tried for more than a year to secure an interview with you the president?” Mr. Nadler said.

“Yes,” Mr. Mueller replied again.

The former special counsel confirmed that he explained to Mr. Trump that it was in the best interest of the presidency and the public for an interview to take place, but the president wouldn’t budge.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.