Special Counsel Robert Mueller sought to defuse high expectations his testimony would create a bombshell that could be used as a political tool by either party.

In his opening remarks Wednesday, Mr. Mueller said he could not address the origins of the Russian probe or the salacious Steele Dossier, two issues Republicans had hoped to press him on. He cited separate ongoing investigations by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz and U.S. Attorney John Durham.

“It is unusual for a prosecutor to testify about a criminal investigation,” Mr. Mueller told the House Judiciary Committee.

