SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - South Korea says North Korea has launched two identified projectiles into the sea off its east coast.
The South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the projectile launch came from an area near the eastern city of Wonsan on Thursday.
It said the projectiles flew 430 kilometers
Sign up for Daily Newsletters
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.