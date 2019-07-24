Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin on Wednesday said he will spend two days in China next week with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, as negotiators restart face-to-face trade talks that fell apart in May.

Mr. Mnuchin said they will leave for Shanghai on Monday and meet with Asian counterparts on Tuesday and Wednesday, though he doesn’t expect to fly out with a deal.

“There’s a lot of issues,” he told CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” noting the China visit will likely be followed by meetings in Washington. “Hopefully, we’ll continue to progress.”

The White House said President Trump directed the men to make the trip.

“The discussions will cover a range of issues, including intellectual property, forced technology transfer, non-tariff barriers, agriculture, services, the trade deficit and enforcement,” press secretary Stephanie Grisham said.

Vice Premier Liu He will lead the talks for China, she added.

Trade negotiations between the U.S. and China stalled in the spring, after the White House accused their counterparts of reneging on previously negotiated details.

Mr. Trump imposed tariffs on over $200 billion worth of Chinese imports, saying it will bring China back to the table, as companies move their operations elsewhere.

He’s threatened to impose tariffs on $300 billion in additional goods if talks don’t make progress, saying the levies bring “billions and billions” into U.S. coffers, despite widespread belief the costs are passed down to American consumers.

One of the sticking points is Huawei, a major Chinese telecom business that’s effectively been blacklisted by the Commerce Department over fears it is too cozy with the communist government and poses security risks — a charge the company denies.

Mr. Trump recently said he will consider waivers for U.S. companies that want to sell components to Huawei, so long as sales don’t pose a risk.

“Where there are commodity products, or issues, that don’t impact national security, Commerce will be proceeding with that,” Mr. Mnuchin said.

Mr. Mnuchin said China invited U.S. officials to the Shanghai, specifically, because the Shanghai Communique of 1972 helped to normalize relations between the countries.

“Hopefully, I’ll take that as good news that we’ll be making progress next week,” the secretary said.

