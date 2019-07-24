CASPER, Wyo. (AP) - A former teacher arrested at a Wyoming elementary school has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of domestic battery.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports Kellan Holbrook, who taught second grade at Crest Hill Elementary School in Casper, entered his plea Tuesday in a deal with prosecutors that calls for probation and the dismissal of three other misdemeanors.

Prosecutors say he tried to back into his ex-wife with his truck at a Casper restaurant in August. Holbrook’s ex-wife also reported that he kicked her in September 2016, breaking her ribs.

Holbrook’s attorney has said police tried to embarrass the teacher by arresting him at school and risked traumatizing students. Police say officers tried multiple times without success to arrest Holbrook at his house.

