House intelligence committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff said Thursday he’s still not convinced impeaching President Trump is the right step forward even after special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony.

The California Democrat said instead that the 2020 election is “unquestionably the only way he is removed from office.”

“I’ve tried to put the political question out of my head. That is, ‘Does an impeachment help us in 2020, or does it hurt us politically.” I don’t think it’s the right question to ask, but we do need to be realistic, and that is the only way he’s leaving office, at least at this point, is to be voted out,” Mr. Schiff told CNN’s “New Day.”

“But on the policy question, what’s the best thing for the country?” he continued. “Should we put the country through an impeachment? I haven’t been convinced yet that we should. Going through that kind of momentous and disruptive experience for the country, I think, is not something we go into lightly.”

House Democrats subpoenaed Mr. Mueller to discuss his investigation into the 2016 election interference and accusations that Mr. Trump and his associates attempted to obstructed justice in that investigation.

Democrats had been vocal that their plan was to use the former special counsel to help visualize the Mueller Report, claiming it will “bring the report to life” and give it more impact.

The media has generally panned the hearings, with both MSNBC and Fox News calling it “a disaster” for Democrats. Fox News said it’s terrible “for the reputation of Robert Mueller.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.