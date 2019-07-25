Turning Point USA fired an aide this week after President Trump appeared in front of a doctored presidential seal evoking Russia and golf imagery while speaking at the Teen Student Action Summit Tuesday.

While the seal looked relatively normal behind Mr. Trump as he spoke to over a thousand students, the seal depicted a two-headed eagle — paralleling the Russian Federation coat of arms — and held a set of golf clubs in its left talon.

The official seal of the president features one eagle which holds 13 arrows in its left talon, representing the original colonies.

TPUSA said they had “zero malicious intent” and said it was a simple Google Image search mistake.

“We’re sorry for the mix-up and meant no disrespect to the White House or the President or the advance team,” TPUSA said to CNN.

“One of our video team members did a Google Image search for a high-res png (file) presidential seal,” a source said, adding that the person responsible “did the search and with the pressure of the event, didn’t notice that it is a doctored seal.”

The source said that a member of TPUSA’s AV team was fired following the incident.

The doctored seal was likely made to draw attention to former special counsel Robert Mueller’s report that members of Mr. Trump’s 2016 campaign accepted help from Russia in the 2016 presidential election, though the prosecutor could not establish a connection between Mr. Trump’s campaign and the Kremlin.

The golf clubs likely reference criticisms that the president has taken too many golf outings while he has been president, with one site referencing almost 22 trips to resorts, costing taxpayers over $100 million.

