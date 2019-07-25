ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - A shooting at an Atlantic City home has left a teenage girl dead.
But details about what happened at the residence have not been disclosed.
Police responded to the Massachusetts Avenue home around 4:15 a.m. Thursday after a 911.caller reported the shooting. The 15-year-old victim was found there a short time later.
Atlantic County prosecutor say the shooting is being investigated as a homicide, but further details - including a possible motive - were not disclosed.
The victim’s name has not been released.
No other injuries were reported in the shooting. No arrests have been made.
Sign up for Daily Newsletters
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.