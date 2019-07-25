MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A security guard is accused of stealing insulin from a St. Louis Park clinic.

Forty-four-year-old Bradley Stockert of Minneapolis is charged with one count of theft. Stockert is due in court Aug. 20.

According to the complaint, officials at Park Nicollet Clinic discovered that beginning in March there had been several incidents of insulin disappearing. In May, a corporate investigator installed a security camera inside the room where the insulin was stored.

On June 24, an inventory check revealed several boxes of insulin missing. The complaint says surveillance video showed Stockert entering the locked room, opening the refrigerator where the insulin was stored and removing boxes of insulin.

Nine boxes were removed for a total loss of $4,300.

Court records do not list an attorney who could comment for Stockert.

