ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities are investigating the shooting deaths of a man and woman in St. Louis as a double-homicide.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that officers found the bodies Wednesday. Police say the man was in his mid-40s and the woman in her mid-30s. Their names weren’t immediately released.
Capt. Shawn Dace says police haven’t yet identified a suspect. Dace says the dead man lived in the building.
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com
