Democrats boycotted a Senate committee Thursday in order to sink a bill designed to fix the surge of illegal immigrants at the border.

Under the Judiciary Committee’s rules, at least two Democrats needed to be present for senators to debate and pass the bill. But only one — Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the ranking Democrat — showed up in order to complain about the process.

Chairman Lindsey Graham, who’s been trying to pass the bill for a month, said he’ll move next week to change the rules so that the committee can act without being stymied by another boycott.

“Somebody’s going to lead around here,” he said. “It will be this committee.”

Mr. Graham’s bill would change the asylum process to deter the slew of bogus asylum seekers that have flooded the system in recent years. Migrants are making false claims, knowing that there’s such a large backlog that they’ll be able to get into the U.S. and get work permits, giving them years to root into communities.

The legislation would also alter the 1990s-era Flores Settlement, which thanks to a 2015 update means illegal immigrant families must be released from custody within 20 days. It takes longer than that to have the families go through their immigration cases, and once they’re released, they get put to the back of the line with court dates years in the future.

That, too, is an incentive for adults to come and to bring children with them, border experts say.

Ms. Feinstein said Mr. Graham’s bill went too far to eliminate the Flores Settlement, which she said included important protections for migrants when they are in custody.

She also complained that he hadn’t worked hard enough to make his bill bipartisan.

“We believe that the solution on the immigration issue can and should be done on a bipartisan basis,” the California Democrat said.

She suggested Mr. Graham form another group of senators to work out a broad solution — similar to the “gang” of senators that wrote major legalization bills in 2007 and 2013. Neither of those bills ended up becoming law.

Mr. Graham said he’s willing to work with anyone and has asked Democrats for help, but has found no takers. He said they’ve resisted changes to the asylum process and the Flores Settlement that he says are at the crux of the problem.

The South Carolina Republican said he’d be willing to include U.S. aid for Central America in his bill — a major demand of Democrats — but said he’s also willing to pass a GOP-only bill if no Democrats are willing to deal.

“If it’s a partisan vote, it’s a partisan vote,” he said.

