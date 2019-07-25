The federal government will resume executions after a nearly two-decade intermission, the Justice Department announced Thursday, saying it’s adopted a new drug protocol to carry out the executions.

Federal executions will now rely on a single drug, pentobarbital. It’s the same protocol currently used in Texas and at least four other states, which have replaced a multi-drug mix.

Pentobarbital has been used in at least 200 executions and the Justice Department said it has been upheld by the Supreme Court, which said it does not violate the 8th Amendment’s prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment.

“The Justice Department upholds the rule of law—and we owe it to the victims and their families to carry forward the sentence imposed by our justice system,” said Attorney General William P. Barr.

Mr. Barr has also directed the acting director of the Bureau of Prisons to schedule the executions of five death row inmates who have been convicted of murdering children and the elderly.

