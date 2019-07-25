A majority of Americans support President Trump’s handling of the U.S. economy, according to a new poll.

The Fox News poll found that 52% of Americans approve of the president’s handling of the economy, while 41% disapprove, this shows a rise from 48% approval and 46% disapproval in May.

In terms of the economy’s condition, 51% of Americans found it was excellent/good while 47% said it was only fair/poor.

Mr. Trump’s overall job performance sits at 46% approval and 51% disapproval, rising slightly from June numbers where he had 45% approval and 53% disapproval.

While this is good news for the Trump administration in the present, it doesn’t ensure victory. There was a tie in registered voters who believed the economy will get better if Mr. Trump wins or if a Democrat wins.

The poll also surveyed whether recent tweets by President Trump telling Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts to go back to their home countries if they didn’t like the U.S. crossed a line.

Almost two-thirds, 63% of those polled said the attacks on the “Squad” crossed the line, including 33% of Republicans, 73% of suburban women and 68% of independents. Respondents said the tweets were acceptable at a 27% rate, including 53% of Republicans.

Overall, 57% of respondents said Trump does not respect racial minorities, with 34% answering he does.

The poll interviewed 1,004 registered voters from July 21st through 23rd with a margin of error of 3%.

