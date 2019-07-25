The House approved new budget limits Thursday to surge spending and debt over the next two years — though the vote showed a growing rebellion among Republicans over surging deficits and President Trump’s willingness to sign hefty funding increases.

Mr. Trump had pleaded with conservatives to back him and vote for the bill, which his top lieutenants had negotiated with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. But it was Democrats who delivered the bulk of the votes to pass the measure.

The deal includes increases for both defense and domestic spending, though the domestic side grows slightly faster, Democrats crowed. And having the debt deal in place should lower the risks of another government shutdown over the next 24 months.

“This is about paying for what we have invested in already,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who led her troops to an overwhelming vote of support.

The final tally was 284-149. More than 90% of Democrats backed it, while more than two-thirds of Republicans defied Mr. Trump and opposed it.

The bill still needs approval of the Senate next week. It is expected to pass.

Mr. Trump has said he will sign it, and begged Republicans to vote for it, saying it would help the Pentagon and veterans, who combined will get a majority of the new spending.

“I am totally with you!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

But rank-and-file Republicans who usually leap to the president’s defense begged off this time.

“Our nation is more than $22 trillion in debt and simply cannot afford reckless measures like this one,” said Rep. Mike Johnson, chair of the Republican Study Committee, a large caucus of conservatives.

He said he didn’t blame Mr. Trump for the bad terms of the deal, instead fingering Democrats, who refused GOP efforts to couple the new spending with cuts elsewhere, looking to reduce the impact on the deficit.

Without a deal, lawmakers were looking at having to cut defense spending by 11% and domestic spending by 9% under budget caps imposed by the 2011 debt deal reached by then-President Obama and House Republicans.

This week’s deal, reached by a GOP president and a Democratic House, will instead mean spending increases, with $22 billion for defense and $27 billion for non-defense discretionary programs in the 2020 budget.

