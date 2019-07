KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) - The Nebraska State Patrol says an Iowa teen has been arrested after leading a trooper on a chase in south-central Nebraska that reached speeds of 115 mph (185.07 kph).

The patrol says the incident began Wednesday evening near Gibbon, when a trooper spotted a sedan speeding on Interstate 80 at more than 100 mph (160.93 kph). The trooper tried to stop the car, which had been reported stolen from Sioux City, Iowa, but the driver continued at high speeds and passed other vehicles on the shoulder. Officials say the car eventually exited at The Archway monument at Kearney before driving into a pond. A witness told police the driver escaped and ran off.

A trooper found the suspected driver - a 17-year-old boy - about 10 minutes later and arrested him.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.