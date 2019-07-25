Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden warned on Wednesday that he’s not going to be as “polite” when he squares off with his 2020 Democratic presidential rivals in their second debate next week.

“I’m not going to be as polite this time,” said Mr. Biden, who was challenged by Sen. Kamala D. Harris at last month’s debate over his past positions on desegregation busing. “Because this is the same person who asked me to come to California and nominate her in her convention.”

Mr. Biden made the comments at a fundraiser in Detroit after a local businessman urged him to be tougher in the second debate, according to a pool report of the event.

The former vice president, who has slipped in some polling since the first debate, has also sparred with Sen. Cory A. Booker in recent days over the issue of criminal justice reform.

“If they want to argue about the past, I can do that,” Mr. Biden said. “I got a past I’m proud of. They got a past that’s not quite so good.”

Mr. Biden, Ms. Harris, and Mr. Booker will all share the stage next Wednesday, the second night of the Democratic National Committee’s second 2020 presidential debate.

