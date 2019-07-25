A Florida lawmaker says she has gotten threats since asking the governor to order an investigation into why financier Jeffrey Epstein was allowed out on work release while serving a jail sentence.

Democratic state Sen. Lauren Book told news outlets Thursday she has received a dozen threatening text messages and phone calls telling her to back off from pushing a probe into the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

Book said one message read, “Little girl, you better stop.”

Epstein was allowed to go to his office on work release while in the Palm Beach County stockade after a 2008 guilty plea on prostitution-related charges involving underage girls.

He avoided federal indictment at the time but now is jailed in New York on new sex trafficking charges. He has pleaded not guilty.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday he is considering a state investigation.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.