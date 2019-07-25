LOS ANGELES (AP) - Los Angeles police are looking for a young man suspected of shooting two family members and wounding a third.
The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. Thursday at an apartment complex in the Canoga Park area of the San Fernando Valley.
A man in his 50s and another in his 20s were pronounced dead at the scene. A woman was hospitalized in stable condition.
Police Capt. Alfonso Mendoza says the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.
Sign up for Daily Newsletters
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.