MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) - A man facing assault charges has been involuntarily committed to a Washington state hospital.

The Skagit-Valley Herald reports that Esteban Joel Flores was found incompetent to stand trial and committed to Western State Hospital in Lakewood.

A judge dismissed assault charges against Flores and issued a civil committal order.

Flores was charged in February with one count of third-degree assault resulting in substantial bodily harm and one count of third-degree assault of a health care worker.

Authorities say Flores became violent in the mental health ward of Skagit Valley Hospital.

Flores was booked into the Skagit County jail and taken to an emergency room several times.

A judge ordered an evaluation at Western State Hospital and officials determined he was a likely danger to the community if released.

