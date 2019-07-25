MILWAUKEE (AP) - A Milwaukee man has pleaded not guilty to charges he killed a 3-year-old girl in what police say was a road rage shooting.

Thirty-nine-year-old Antonio Bratcher entered his plea Thursday to charges including first-degree reckless homicide and five counts of recklessly endangering safety.

WITI-TV reports probable cause was found, and Bratcher was bound over for trial. He’s due back in court Aug. 19.

Bratcher is accused of firing a gun from his SUV into another vehicle July 13 after a near-collision on Milwaukee’s north side. The vehicle had four young children inside and one of them, Brooklyn Harris, was killed by the gunfire.

Authorities say in a criminal complaint that Bratcher fled the scene, was pursued by officers, crashed his car and was eventually found hiding under a porch.

