A Navy SEAL team is being sent home from Iraq following a “perceived deterioration of good order and discipline,” military officials said, with an alcohol-fueled July 4 party reportedly leading to the early redeployment.

The SEAL team, which was operating in Iraq as part of the anti-ISIS Operation Inherent Resolve campaign, is being reassigned to San Diego, officials said.

“The commander of the Special Operations Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve (in Iraq) ordered the early redeployment of a SEAL Team platoon to San Diego due to a perceived deterioration of good order and discipline within the team during non-operational periods,” U.S. Special Operations Command said in a statement late Wednesday night. “The commander lost confidence in the team’s ability to accomplish the mission.”

“Commanders have worked to mitigate the operational impact as this SEAL platoon follows a deliberate redeployment,” the statement continues. “All Department of Defense personnel are expected to uphold proven standards and to comply with laws and regulations. Alleged violations are thoroughly investigated.”

The move follows a July 4 party at which the SEALs consumed alcohol, according to the Navy Times.

Naval Special Warfare spokeswoman Tamara Lawrence told the outlet that the incident is under further investigation.

“Naval Special Warfare insists on a culture where ethical adherence is equally important to tactical proficiency,” she said. “Good order and discipline is critical to the mission — the loss of confidence outweighed potential operational risk.”

