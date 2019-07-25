KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Kansas City, Kansas.
The Kansas City Star reports that the shooting was reported around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday. Arriving officers found the man shot inside the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn’t been released.
Officer Jonathon Westbrook, a police spokesman, says at least a dozen shell casings were found in the street. He says investigators are checking the area for houses that may have cameras on them.
___
Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com
