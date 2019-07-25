Republicans had expected former special counsel Robert Mueller’s feeble testimony and some even strategized around that fact as they prepared their questions, Rep. Matt Gaetz said Thursday.

A day after Mr. Mueller’s appearance before Congress, described by some as “befuddled” and others as a “disaster” for Democrats, Mr. Gaetz said the 74-year-old prosecutor’s health had been a hot topic in GOP prep sessions.

“There were some House Republicans in our prep sessions patting themselves on the back about that and feeling optimistic about assertions he might not be all there,” the Florida Republican told The Washington Times.

He said he hadn’t believed those colleagues and had warned to expect a razor-sharp Mueller, but “it turned out the rumors we’ve been hearing about his condition seemed accurate.”

“I told my colleagues to expect him to be like a wolverine and they better know every chapter and verse and citation for every question,” he said.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, who wasn’t part of the questioning of Mr. Mueller, nonetheless said he was aware of Mr. Mueller’s frailty ahead of the hearing.

“I know he’s in a weakened condition,” the South Carolina Republican told The Times.

He said the Democrats never should have pressured Mr. Mueller to testify, given “his condition.”

“He’s an American patriot. He was wounded in Vietnam. He served as FBI director after 9/11. I am very upset that [Democrats] would put him in that spot. It was clear to me based on common friends that he’s in a weakened condition and what happened was really over the top,” Mr. Graham said.

Many Democrats had hoped Mr. Mueller would seal the case for impeachment against President Trump with commercial-ready sound bytes about corruption and obstruction of justice.

Instead the former FBI director and prosecutor stumbled over his lines, seemed unfamiliar with his own 448-page report and repeatedly had to be guided by his questioners.

Jim Popkin, a spokesman for Mr. Mueller, declined to comment on his boss’s testimony Thursday.

Steve Chabot, an Ohio Republican who questioned Mr. Mueller in his morning appearance before the Judiciary Committee, said Thursday he wasn’t aware of the conversations regarding Mr. Mueller’s health.

“I’m not saying it didn’t come up, but I didn’t hear it,” he said.

He was surprised that Mr. Mueller struggled to answer a question about Fusion GPS, a company paid by the Democrat National Committee and the Hillary Clinton campaign to do opposition research on Mr. Trump.

Fusion GPS is the company that paid Christopher Steele, the former British spy who compiled the salacious dossier and largely disproved dossier that fueled much of the Trump-Russia speculation around the 2016 election and its immediate aftermath.

Mr. Mueller said he was “not familiar with Fusion GPS,” even though it is mentioned in his report.

“It wasn’t a trick question,” Mr. Chabot told The Times.

Rep. Doug Collins, ranking Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, denied considerations of Mr. Mueller’s health were part of his committee’s preparations.

“We were just told he’d come in and answer questions,” the Georgia Republican said. “My concern to my committee was no matter how he comes in we are going to ask a question very direct and very affirmatively and that is what we talked about”

Mr. Collins said his committee wasn’t sure what to expect because Mr. Mueller has stayed out of the public eye while running his 22-month investigation into Russian election meddling. Beyond a brief press statement in May, his committee had nothing to go on, he told The Times.

Mr. Collins also had a different take on Mr. Mueller’s performance, saying he found the former prosecutor to have a “command” of the information. He suggested those who viewed Mr. Mueller as frail were Democrats trying to compensate for not getting the political dynamite they’d hoped for out of the hearing.

“Unfortunately, the issues of frailness and all are the Democrats trying to spin something that they didn’t like,” he said. “He just came out yesterday and just gave information they didn’t like.”

When pointed out that it was members of his own party raising the issue of Mr. Mueller’s health, Mr. Collins acknowledged the former special counsel struggled.

“He didn’t answer the questions as crisply as he did for some of us who have questioned him before,” he said.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, Maryland Democrat, said he hadn’t heard the rumors of Mr. Mueller’s frailty and it was not an issue during the Democrats’ hearing prep.

But he conceded the performance was “uneven” and likely the result of his age.

“It reminds me that the fastest growing demographic in America is older Americans, he said. “This is something all of us are dealing with in our families.”

Another Democrat, Rep. Peter DeFazio, Oregon, also found Mr. Mueller’s performance to be lacking.

“He said he wouldn’t go beyond the report and he didn’t even seem to know his report very well,” he told The Times. “It was not a particularly memorable testimony.”

• Gabriella Munoz contributed to this report.

