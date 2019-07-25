The Senate Finance Committee advanced legislation Thursday that caps seniors’ out-of-pocket costs and forces drugmakers to reimburse the Medicare prescription-drug program when they increase prices faster than inflation.

It cleared the committee on a bipartisan, 19-9 vote that split Republicans, with some fearing it established “price controls” that abandon free-market principles.

Nine of 15 Republicans voted against Chairman Charles E. Grassley’s bill, a schism that may force Senate GOP leaders to push for changes or sit on the bill, which attempts to reel in runaway costs that have bedeviled patients and risen to the top of the priority list for voters.

“What we do here today really matters. Really matters not only politically, when you hear about this from our constituents, but to all the people who are affected by these programs — real people,” said Mr. Grassley, Iowa Republican.

The bill also caps Medicare beneficiaries’ out-of-pocket costs under the Part D drug benefit at $3,100 a year, starting in 2022, and forces middlemen known as pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) to reveal more information about discounts they negotiate.

The Congressional Budget Office estimated the bill will save taxpayers $100 billion over 10 years and slash out-of-pocket costs for Medicare recipients by $27 billion.

President Trump is pushing his own slate of drug-pricing ideas, though he’s been forced to withdraw a plan that passes drug rebates directly to consumers, and the courts blocked his push to make drugmakers disclose their list prices in TV ads.

The White House says it’s “encouraged” by the committee’s bipartisan work.

Democrats say Congress should be bolder and allow Medicare to negotiate prices directly. But they saw Thursday’s bill as a good step, especially since it forces drug companies to pay a rebate to the government if they raise prices faster than inflation.

“What this is all about is deciding who is going to come first,” said Sen. Ron Wyden, Oregon Democrat. “Is it going to be patients and taxpayers, or the pharmaceutical giants, who’ve been celebrating all the billions that they’ve gotten?”

Conservatives on the panel said they couldn’t support the inflation cap, saying it smacked of government overreach.

“We worked really hard for years and years to set up a system in Part D so there’d be a market-oriented system for pricing on drugs. And it’s worked very effectively,” Sen. Mike Crapo, Idaho Republican, said.

Others worried the limit would compel drugmakers to launch products at a higher starting price.

Sen. Pat Toomey, Pennsylvania Republican, tried to strip the provision, though his amendment failed after Mr. Grassley and Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana joined Democrats in voting against it.

Others supported the bill in committee but want to see changes or further study down the road.

“This bill is not anywhere near ready for action on the floor,” Sen. John Cornyn, Texas Republican, said.

The legislation split outside groups.

The health insurers’ lobby, America’s Health Insurance Plans, said the plan will “deliver real and positive change for Medicare beneficiaries,” while AARP said its main provisions will help the older Americans they represent.

The pharmaceutical lobby said there are better ways to help seniors’ cut costs than a bill that “imposes harmful price controls in Medicare Part D.”

The legislation “would siphon more than $150 billion from researching and developing new medicines and give those savings to the government, insurers and PBMs, instead of using those savings to lower costs for seniors at the pharmacy counter,” the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America said.

