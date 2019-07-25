CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The Latest on an investigation by New Hampshire’s attorney general on an investigation at a youth detention center (all times local):

6 p.m.

The lawyer for a man who says he was raped 82 times by former counselors at a youth detention center in New Hampshire says he came forward to shine the light on systematic failures that led to his physical and sexual abuse.

Rus Rilee says the man endured “horrific abuse” at the hands of two guards at the Sununu Youth Services Center in the 1990s.

Prosecutors say both men were youth counselors at the facility, then called the Youth Development Center.

Rilee says that his client also wants to ensure no other child experiences such abuse and to motivate other survivors to tell their stories.

The New Hampshire attorney general’s office is investigating the state center.

__

3:40 p.m.

The New Hampshire attorney general’s office is investigating a state youth detention center following the indictments of two former counselors on more than 80 rape charges involving a juvenile in the 1990s.

The office said Thursday it will look at personnel employed at the Sununu Youth Services Center between 1990 and 2000. The investigation will address whether additional minors were subjected to physical or sexual violence.

The office on Thursday announced Hillsborough County indictments against 52-year-old Jeffrey Buskey, of Boston, on 56 aggravated felonious sexual assault counts and 50-year-old Stephen Murphy, of Danvers, Massachusetts on 26 counts.

It isn’t known if they have lawyers to speak for them. A message was left at a possible number for Buskey.

Prosecutors say both men were youth counselors at the facility, then called the Youth Development Center.

___

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of one of the indicted men’s names to Stephen, instead of Steven, and to correct the charges to aggravated felonious sexual assault, instead of felonious sexual assault.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.