House Democrats said Thursday they’re going to use their summer vacation to highlight the bills they’re trying to pass, rather than the myriad investigations they’re leading into President Trump.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other leaders held a rally on the steps of the Capitol to mark 200 days since they took control of the House, and said voters should be aware of the legislation.

“This is the most productive House in modern history,” said Rep. David Cicilline, chair of the Democratic Policy Committee. “There is a lot of coverage on oversight and investigations — this is our opportunity to report back to our constituents and deliver on our promise.”

Democrats pointed to bills such as legislation to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025 as major accomplishments, or to overhaul the elections and campaign systems. But those partisan bills aren’t going to see action in the Senate, where Republicans control.

Mrs. Pelosi defended Democrats’ strategy, saying she’s hoping to rally public sentiment to convince the Senate to act.

“We will own August and make it too hot to handle for the Senate not to take up our bills,” she said.

Democrats staged their event a day after a full day’s worth of hearings with former special counsel Robert Mueller.

Those investigative efforts — and debate over whether to begin impeachment proceedings against President Trump — have overshadowed Democrats’ legislative efforts.

Even as Mrs. Pelosi was talking to reporters, one of her committee’s was debating a new round of subpoenas to the White House.

Mr. Trump began the year by warning Democrats they could pursue legislation or investigation, but not both.

Democrats on Thursday tried to tie the two efforts together, saying the investigations are about exposing corruption, and the legislation is about trying to combat corruption.

“Americans are exasperated that is not working for them but instead is working for special interests,” Rep. Ted Lieu, a member of the House Judiciary committee said.

“Yesterday’s hearing with special counsel Robert Mueller also shows that both Democrat and Republicans agree that the Russians attacked us in a sweeping and systematic matter in 2016,” he added, calling for the Senate to pick up their paper ballot legislation.

Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, California Republican, said Democrats are torn, and leaders have lost control.

“The socialists Democrats inside that party have taken that party over,” he said.

The tension is clearest on impeachment, where at least 90 Democrats have backed starting the process. That debate is drawing outsized attention from the press.

“Unfortunately, I think with all the talk about impeachment and all these other outside issues took away from things we’ve actually passed,” Rep. Mark Pocan, a vocal advocate for starting an impeachment inquiry, told reporters.

