President Trump said Thursday New York mayor Bill de Blasio should “act immediately” to prevent officers in New York’s police department from continuing to have water buckets dumped on their heads.

“We love our Law Enforcement Officers all around this great Country. What took place in NYC with water being tossed on NYPD officers was a total disgrace. It is time for @NYCMayor @BilldeBlasio to STAND UP for those who protect our lives and serve us all so well,” he tweeted.

“What took place was completely unacceptable, and will not be tolerated. Bill de Blasio should act immediately,” he added.

Mr. de Blasio, who is also a candidate for the 2020 presidential race, called the behavior “unacceptable” and they won’t “tolerate this kind of disrespect.”

“Completely unacceptable. A video from the 28 Precinct shows people interfering in an arrest by throwing water and objects at officers. The NYPD kept New Yorkers safe through the heatwave and last night’s outages. We won’t tolerate this kind of disrespect. NYPD is investigating,” the mayor tweeted Monday.

The NYPD is investigating and one person has been arrested in connection to the filmed attacks on police officers.

