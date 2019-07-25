The Virginia Department of Health announced three Virginia businesses that are part of the investigation into the outbreak of an intestinal illness in the state.

Workplace cafeterias at Capital One in McLean, the Valo Park Building in McLean and CarMax in Richmond are a part of the investigation into the outbreak of Cyclosporiasis, an intestinal illness that causes diarrhea, loss of appetite and other flu-symptoms.

“These cafeterias are not widely accessible to the general public,” the Department of Health said in a statement. “Health officials are working directly with business owners and affected individuals.”

Health officials have also identified an outbreak of the illness in Central Virginia, according to a press release.

Since May 1, there have been 39 confirmed cases of Cyclosporiasis in Virginia, compared to an average of nine cases over the last five years in the same time frame.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of Cyclosporiasis should contact their health care provider.

