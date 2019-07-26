The Rev. Al Sharpton on Friday warned Democrats against engaging in “political cannibalism” before they make it through the 2020 presidential nominating process and said they need to keep their eyes on the ultimate prize of defeating President Trump.

“What’s at stake here is so important that our differences — we should define them, but we should not end up wasting a lot of energy and fire when it ought to be all directed at who’s trying to turn back the clock in this country,” said Mr. Sharpton, founder of the National Action Network, a civil rights advocacy group.

“And I’m very concerned that as we clarify our differences, that we don’t go into political cannibalism and eat each other alive before we get to the main bout,” he said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden said this week that he doesn’t plan on being as “polite” in next week’s Democratic debate, as he’s taken incoming fire from Sen. Kamala D. Harris on his past position on desegregation busing and from Sen. Cory A. Booker on his record regarding criminal justice issues.

“So yes, when Sen. Harris clarified some things with Joe Biden in the first debate, fine,” Mr. Sharpton said. “The other day, Cory Booker took his shots and now Joe Biden came back … at him, all right.”

“But let’s stop here now, because all of us in public life have done things you could capitalize on,” he continued. “None of us are diametrically opposed to the voting rights and gender rights and LGBTQ rights and civil rights of people like Donald Trump is. Save your fire for the main event. Don’t shoot all your bullets now and come into the main event with an empty gun.”

