A huge back-up on Washington’s notorious Beltway has caused another traveler to miss a scheduled appointment.

In an email to subscribers Friday, Dwayne Sheppard, vice president of consumer marketing at Conde Nast, confirmed that there would be a delay in the local delivery of the July 29 issue of The New Yorker magazine.

“The copies were damaged in transit, and are currently being reprinted,” the email said. “You should receive the issue two or three days after the August 5th issue is delivered.”

The notice came three days after a tractor-trailer jack-knifed on the Capitol Beltway’s Inner Loop early Tuesday morning, spilling its cargo — a truckload full of New Yorker magazines — across the road and the shoulder.

No one was hurt, but three of the road’s four lanes were blocked for hours at the height the morning commute, the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue officials said.

“Please accept our apologies for the delay,” Mr. Sheppard wrote, noting subscribers could always read the issue’s contents online.

